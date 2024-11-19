Alex Marlow: Biden’s Ukraine Policy Is Pushing Us to Nuclear War with Russia

On “The Alex Marlow Show” on Tuesday, Breitbart Editor-in-Chief and host Alex Marlow criticized President Joe Biden’s diplomatic and foreign policy record and said Biden has to be out of office as quickly as possible.

Marlow said Putin has “basically given himself the green light to drop a nuke on us…I don’t think he’s going to do it. But it is — he’s drawing another red line…and we’ve got to get Biden out of there as soon as possible. Biden has not been a good diplomat, he’s been really bad.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo