Raging Cartel Violence Forces Mexican Universities to Close Doors

Universities in western Mexico were forced to close their doors due to the raging cartel violence in Sinaloa, which led to hundreds of murders, hundreds of forced disappearances, arson attacks, and other acts of violence. The schools are forced to offer remote classes despite the many claims made by Mexican government officials that security is improving in the region.

This week, El Debate reported that the Sinaloa Autonomous University (UAS) and the Occidental Autonomous University (UAO) announced that they were temporarily closing their doors following a recent spike in violence throughout the state. Both schools claimed in their prepared statements that they were only looking out for the safety of their students and community.

El Debate reported that several local schools in municipalities, such as El Dorado, followed the universities’ example.

The temporary closings follow a series of shootouts and targeted killings between rival factions of the Sinaloa Cartel. While Mexico’s government has been trying to downplay the raging violence in Sinaloa for over a year, residents have lived in fear as cartel violence has spread to levels not seen in that region.

Breitbart Texas reported last year that two main factions known as Los Chapitos and Los Mayos have been waging a fierce turf war since Los Chapitos set up a trap that led to the arrest of Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, who is currently awaiting trial in a U.S. Court.

The raging violence led to calls for the resignation of Sinaloa Governor Ruben Rocha Moya, who has repeatedly denied or downplayed the levels of violence in the region. The governor has also been publicly accused of having helped set up the meeting between El Mayo and Los Chapitos — a claim he denied.

