Hawley Warns Biden ‘Potentially Leading Us Down the Path to World War III’

During an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) warned President Joe Biden’s “unbelievably reckless and irresponsible” Ukraine policy could lead the United States into World War III.

“Senator, Putin went on the record earlier today, basically said that same thing,” host Laura Ingraham said. “Are you concerned this is going to increase the chances that he is going to move forward and put those North Korean soldiers, 100,000 of them, to deploy and ratchet this thing up even further?”

“I am concerned,” Hawley replied. “I’m very concerned. Listen, here’s my takeaway. January 20 can’t get here fast enough. I mean, what Biden is doing is totally reckless, Laura. It is absolutely reckless. And let’s not forget, this is a guy who the Democrats decided couldn’t be trusted, didn’t have the capability to run a presidential campaign.”

“And now here he is potentially leading us down the path to World War III with just weeks to go in his presidency,” he continued. “It is unbelievably reckless and irresponsible. And I just can’t wait until Trump gets back into office. We’ve got to make it from now to then. And this policy is a disaster.”

