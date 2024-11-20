Alex Marlow: Trump’s Cabinet Picks Are Going to Be a ‘Deregulation Bonanza’ 

On “The Alex Marlow Show” on Wednesday, Breitbart Editor-in-Chief and host Alex Marlow discussed President Donald Trump’s Cabinet picks so far.

Marlow said, “This is where I love Trump’s Cabinet picks, because it’s going to be a deregulation bonanza and it’s going to be a clearing out of the Deep State.” He also predicted that a lot of Deep Staters will just leave their jobs.

