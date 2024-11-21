Carney on ‘Kudlow’: Americans Already Feel Better About the Economy

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” Breitbart News economics editor John Carney stated that people have already started taking a more optimistic view of the economy even before President-Elect Donald Trump has taken office.

Carney said, “[I]f you look at surveys of public opinion, you’ll find that when people are asked the question, will you be better off a year from now? That number has gone way up since the election, particularly among young people, and particularly among people who have lower incomes, they thought they were in for a raw deal, they know how bad affordability really crunched them. They can’t buy houses, they can’t afford cars, they can’t afford to just turn on the lights in their own houses and apartments. That has shifted dramatically in all of the polls.”

