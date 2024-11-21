Dem Rep. Beyer: We Still Need to Release Gaetz Report Because Other Trump Picks Face Accusations

On Thursday’s edition of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) argued that the House Ethics report on Matt Gaetz should be publicly released, even though Gaetz resigned his House seat and withdrew from consideration to be attorney general because there’s a “larger picture that we have Pete Hegseth also credibly accused of rape. We have some — I think it’s in the double digits — numbers of Cabinet and sub-Cabinet officials that are circulating right now that have had charges of sexual assault, including RFK Jr., that this seems to be the new qualification for [the] Trump Cabinet.”

Beyer began by saying that people should know what was in the report and it’s possible Gaetz could come back to Congress.

Co-host Joe Mathieu then asked, “We did hear from the aforementioned Rep. Sean Casten (D-IL) in a statement following the news of Matt Gaetz’s withdrawal, ‘While I welcome the news…it remains important that the Gaetz report be made available to the American people.’ He’s not serving in Congress, Don Beyer, why would that be?”

Beyer answered, “Well, part of it, Joe, is through the larger picture that we have Pete Hegseth also credibly accused of rape. We have some — I think it’s in the double digits — numbers of Cabinet and sub-Cabinet officials that are circulating right now that have had charges of sexual assault, including RFK Jr., that this seems to be the new qualification for [the] Trump Cabinet. I think the more we address this directly, and, hopefully, with the clear message that we want people who have high integrity, that treat women with respect, treat each other with respect, should be part of what it means to be a Cabinet member in this United States.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett