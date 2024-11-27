Figliuzzi: ‘Trump Intends to Turn the FBI into His Own Personal Police Department’

MSNBC national security contributor Frank Figliuzzi said Wednesday on “Deadline” that President-elect Donald Trump intends to turn the FBI into his own “personal police department.”

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “The New York Times reports after weeks of delay the Trump transition team has finally signed a transition agreement. Quote, ‘Trump’s team has so far refused to sign an agreement with the Justice Department to allow the FBI to do security clearances for transition members.’ Trump has turned down federal funding for his transition, which then allows them to raise unlimited private funds including from foreign nationals with zero requirement to disclose where they come from.”

She asked, “Frank, your thoughts?

Figliuzzi said, “So, look, this may be the first tangible action item that we can point to that says Trump intends to turn the FBI into his own personal police department. Why am I saying this? There’s reporting by Hugo Lowell in the Guardian that says that the FBI will only do those background investigations for Trump after Trump takes over the FBI. So, Trump’s intention, according to people around him, is that, yeah, he’ll do some background investigations with the FBI, but only once he takes control, once he names the deputy director and a director. Rumors, of course, have been out there that Kash Patel is up for at least deputy director. This creates a real national security dilemma because what’s going to happen, according to this Guardian article, is he’s going to give blanket security clearances on day one to his nominees without benefit of the FBI background investigations having already been done.”

