Britt: Facebook’s Zuckerberg Learned an ‘Important Lesson’ the Hard Way — You Can’t Cancel Trump

Friday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Katie Britt (R-AL) said despite Democrats’ best efforts over the previous four years, President-elect Donald Trump could not be “canceled.”

The Alabama Republican included Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who recently attended a meeting with Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

“Look, I am thrilled about the results on November 5 and so is the rest of America,” she said. “You know this week, as I got to spend time with family, I was with my husband’s entire family starting on Wednesday for a Thanksgiving meal, moving into Thursday, seeing my hometown friends. And then today, I was at craft day with all of my cousins and all of their children and my extended family.”

Britt continued, “And let me tell you, the theme in every one of those conversations was hope. It’s hope not only for tomorrow but hope for a brighter long-term future for our children. You know, it’s seems that people finally have resiliency back because they believe in our nation, and we’re seeing this, as just as you were talking with the speaker before me, other countries are realizing this as well. Donald Trump is bringing strength back to the White House and strength back to our nation, and it’s not going to happen on January 20. It’s happening today.”

“So yes, Republicans are not only going to be on board but you’re going to find Democrats that are seeing the writing on the wall as well,” she continued. “Just as you mentioned, Mark Zuckerberg coming down to Mar-a-Lago, you know, I think he learned an important lesson the hard way and that’s that you can’t cancel Donald Trump. You can’t cancel conservatives either and our voices are going to be louder than ever starting on January 20. We’re going to get to work and get things done.”

