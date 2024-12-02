ALEX MARLOW SHOW: Another Media Hoax Exposed—the True Story of the Hunter Biden Pardon

Breitbart TV

On Monday, Breitbart Editor-in-Chief and “Alex Marlow Show” host Alex Marlow discussed the pardon of Hunter Biden by President Joe Biden.

Marlow stated, “[O]f course this is a stain on Joe Biden’s reputation, because he’s the one who’s presented himself as one of the stewards of the rule of law in this country, and he’s just not. He’s just not. He never has been. … [H]e really patented [lawfare] with the Borking of Robert Bork and then the high-tech lynching of Clarence Thomas.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTubeRumbleApple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.