Alex Marlow: Trump Should Pardon All J6 Prisoners on Day One

On Tuesday, Breitbart Editor-in-Chief and “Alex Marlow Show” host Alex Marlow argued for a blanket pardon for everyone involved in January 6.

Marlow said, “Donald Trump should pardon every single person and commute the sentences of every person who was involved in January 6. … It was so overblown, and we need to send a signal that you’re not allowed to do that to the American people.”

