Charlamagne to Whoopi Goldberg: ‘Why Can’t You Say When Democrats Are Wrong?’

Radio host Charlamagne tha God said Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that co-host Whoopi Goldberg can not say when Democrats are wrong while discussing President Biden pardoning his son Hunter.

Partial transcript as follows:

CHARLAMAGNE: I don’t think people are flipping out with Joe. I think Democrats are because Democrats believe that they don’t represent what he’s currently representing, but that’s just not true. That’s why I say they stand on this moral high ground that simply does not exist and I think this is also the problem when we pick sides, right? We turned political parties into teams. I’m a Dallas Cowboy fan. Ain’t nobody losing more than me. I feel like we’re going to the Super Bowl every year, but I’m not delusional — well, that is delusional — but when it comes to political parties, if you pick a side, if you say you’re a Democrat or you say you’re a Republican, you refuse to be objective about anything.

GOLDBERG: Democrats are not a monolith.

CHARLAMAGNE: Why can’t you say when Democrats are wrong? And why can’t Republicans say when Republicans are wrong?

GOLDBERG: I’ll tell you when Democrats are wrong. I say it on the show.

CHARLAMAGNE: You don’t think Biden was wrong?

GOLDBERG: No, I don’t.

CHARLAMAGNE: Well, that’s ridiculous.

GOLDBERG: You’re ridiculous.

CHARLAMAGNE: I didn’t say you were ridiculous, Ms. Goldberg. I would never. I just think that’s ridiculous.

GOLDBERG: Come give me a kiss.