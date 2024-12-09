Ana Navarro to Whoopi Goldberg: We Have to ‘Panic’ over Trump — We Should Tell ‘People to Prepare’

On Monday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Ana Navarro told co-host Whoopi Goldberg that people had “a right to panic” over President-elect Donald Trump’s upcoming administration.

Partial transcript as follows:

GOLDBERG: All we have to do from now until January 21st is be with our families, be with our kids, do our jobs, make sure our checks don’t bounce, make sure that we are taking care of ourselves and our families. Whatever he’s going to do, he’s going to do, but do take our word for it. Things seem to move slowly, because, yeah. They didn’t come get Hillary, but he has other people who are ready to go, but I don’t think that they can just go out and do what they want to do.

NAVARRO: I told you last week I disagree with you when you say that because — no — because we have the luxury of saying that because we’re legal. We are successful. We are — listen, if you are an illegal immigrant in this country, you’re not going to be not in a panic. If you are a woman working for the Department of Defense, you have a right to be in a panic!

GOLDBERG: Ana, you tell people to say fraught and like this. That is not —

NAVARRO: No! I’m telling people to prepare, Whoopi. I’m telling people to prepare.

GOLDBERG: Do you think they aren’t prepared? They are prepared!

NAVARRO: That means they can’t be relaxing and enjoying Christmas when winter is coming.

GOLDBERG: No! That doesn’t mean that. You know what? I’m sorry —

NAVARRO: I mean, I disagree.

GOLDBERG: Winter is here. Winter has been with us, and my point is, we can lay down and do nothing for the next 15 days and then be freaking out for the next four or two years. My point —

NAVARRO: We’re in a privileged position that a lot of people who are going to be under his attack are not.