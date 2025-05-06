7 Shot in OKC Bar When Several People Open Fire During NBA Playoffs

Seven people were shot when several individuals opened fired in an Oklahoma City bar while watching the Thunder-Nuggets NBA playoff game Monday night.

ABC News reported that shots rang out in the patio area at The Collective about 10:40 p.m. Seven people were hit by gunfire, four of whom were “seriously wounded.”

Two other people were injured by flying glass. The gunshot victims and those wounded by glass are all expected to survive.

The Oklahoman noted that a Cinco de Mayo celebration at The Collective was happening at the same time that the NBA playoff game was being shown on televisions in the bar. Police believe an altercation preceded shots being fired and that “at least two people were firing guns.”

No arrests have made as of yet and police indicated “many witnesses left before talking with investigators.”

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s game against the Denver Nuggets was the opening game of the Western Conference semifinals. The Thunder lost to the Nuggets with a score of 119-121.

