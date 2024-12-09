Bill Clinton Blames Mainstream Media Reporting on Hillary’s Emails for Her 2016 Loss

Monday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” former President Bill Clinton blamed the “mainstream media” for his wife, Hillary Clinton’s loss in the 2016 presidential election to Donald Trump.

Clinton said, “It’s easier for us to know what happened in 2016 in some ways than it is what happened in 2024, in terms of all that. Because in 2016, you had two highly unusual things. First of all, the mainstream media told the American people repeatedly that the biggest issue was Hillary’s emails. That’s what they said, not just Fox. When in fact, even the Trump State Department said she neither sent nor received a single solitary email on her personal advice, marked classified, one.”

He added, “And two, she followed the rules as they then existed. The rules were changed after she left office. And yet the whole story was written as if she had done something hideous and then James Comey made it worse.”

Host Joe Scarborough said, “When in his July press conference where he came out and said she wasn’t indicted but for the first time decided he was going to pontificate about what he thought.”

Clinton said, “He said she was careless.”

He added, “I think they did it because they thought they had to mention something bad about her if she said something bad about Trump.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN