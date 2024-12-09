MSNBC’s Wallace: Trump Voters Don’t Care About Immigrant Pain

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace said Monday on “Deadline” that people who voted for President-elect Donald Trump did not care about the pain mass deportations will cause some immigrants.

ACLU’s Immigrants’ Rights Project deputy director Lee Gelernt said, “I think people really need to understand that this is going to be horrendous, ripping people out of communities. The conditions are going to be horrendous, people are going to be sent to countries that maybe they never stepped foot in. They are not going to be screenings for people who may face torture or persecution. One thing we talked about, Nicolle when people hear about this, it will not effect our family or anyone we know. I can not tell you how many calls I have gotten, especially during Trump’s first term, ‘Oh I did not know they were going to go after this person or that person, a custodian at my son’s school, such a nice guy.’ If we are really talking about mass deportation that is what we are talking about, not just hardened criminals and national security threats we are talking about people who have been contributing to the economy, society, for a long time.”

Wallace said, “The truest thing that you can say about, not all Trump voters but a lot of them, quote ‘This isn’t going to effect me. This isn’t going to hurt me. I will not feel sad when I see this happen.’ And, again, let me just say, country needs borders, President Obama deported more people than any other president in American history. This has not traditionally been a right/left issue. I think some of the Obama folk describe it as an issue of order, you have a border you enforced it.”

She added, “No one before Trump contemplated the child separation policy which was so bad Trump actually reversed it in a signing at the Resolute Desk. But, the idea that this is who we are. It is another thing to rumble with.”

