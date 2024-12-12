Dem Rep. Goldman: If Trump Attempts to Jail ‘Political Enemies,’ That’s ‘Banana Republic Stuff’

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) said that if President-elect Donald Trump had his Department of Justice go after political enemies, it would be “banana republic stuff.”

When asked about January 6 committee members potentially being prosecuted, Goldman said, “Donald Trump’s entire purpose with his selection for the FBI is to do just that and to jail his political enemies, that’s banana republic stuff. It’s not just bad for the political enemies and for a political system, is undermines our entire rule of law. It undermines the credibility of every single prosecution that’s out there, and you see that because defendants all around the country are making these allegations that their prosecutions are political. He’s already undermined the institutions and he will go much further if Kash Patel is confirmed.”

Co-host Jonathan Lemire said, “So, congressman, quick follow-up. You speak of political enemies of Donald Trump. You served as lead counsel in the first impeachment trial of Trump when he was in office the last time. Would you be considered a political enemy? Are you fearful that you could be targeted or prosecuted?”

Goldman said, “I’ve been on enemy’s lists and, you know, I guess that is a possibility. I welcome that possibility. I hope that they put their attention on me and not the good men and women who are career public servants in the federal government who are just doing their jobs and who are really subject to retribution. I can happily and ably stand up for myself and I have a megaphone here in Congress. I have a speech and debate clause defenses, so yes, if he’s going to attack his enemy, please bring it on, Donald Trump.”

