MSNBC’s Reid: There Was ‘Lawfare Inside the Department of Justice’ Under Biden, Trump Had ‘Leave-Behinds’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The ReidOut,” host Joy Reid argued that there was “lawfare inside the Department of Justice” under President Joe Biden and there were “leave-behinds” from President Donald Trump’s first term.

During an interview with Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) Reid said, [relevant remarks begin around 35:00] “But there is lawfare inside the Department of Justice. Trump had some leave-behinds who did, politically, I think, in the views of a lot of people, including — Marilyn Mosby’s attorneys, certainly believe that her prosecution was political. No names have been circulated as of yet, but should President Biden think about cases like Ms. Mosby’s to say, if Donald Trump’s Department of Justice seems to have targeted, particularly black lawmakers who were disproportionately targeted by his — the division on public integrity, are those people you think should be considered?”

Pressley responded that the conversation is an “important” one to have, but didn’t say if anyone should be pardoned.

