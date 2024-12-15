Romney: January 6 Will Seen as ‘a Very Dark Day in American History’

Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that January 6, 2021 will be seen “as a very dark day in American history.”

Host Jake Tapper said, “Four years ago next month you were running for your life from the mob on January 6. And now the person that you said was responsible for that day is about to return to the White House. He says he’s going to pardon a lot of the people that have been convicted for the crimes committed on that day. What do you think the legacy of January 6 will be in the history books, given the fact that, as they say, history is written by the winners. Donald Trump won and there’s been this attempt to whitewash the whole thing?”

Romney said, “I’m not sure history is written by winners in this case, politics is written by by winners but the history books are typically written by scholars of one kind or another. I think attacking the Capital of the United States of America, smearing feces on the wall, attacking police officers, injuring police officers that will be seen as being an abuse and a felony and and being wrong. Who is responsible for it? There’ll be all sorts of conspiracy theories, but ultimately, uh, confessions and guilty verdicts sort of sort that out and it will be seen. I think, as a very dark day in American history. I think it’s unfortunate that that there are some in the MAGA world that that try and paper over it, but I don’t think it’s possible to do.”

He added, “I mean, this was an attack on on the symbol of democracy throughout the world, the United States Capitol and and an attack by a brutal mob. And people were injured, and and there was an effort to try and prevent the peaceful transfer of power. It was a very dark day in American history and it will be recorded as such.”

