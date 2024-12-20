Alex Marlow: Democrats Are Trying to Drive a Wedge Between Musk and Trump

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed Democrats attempting to divide President-Elect Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

Marlow said, “[T]hey’re trying to frame it as though Elon Musk is actually the…president-elect.”

After playing video of Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), Marlow stated, “So, what they’re doing here is they’re trying to drive a wedge between Trump and Musk.” Because Trump and Musk together are a powerful pairing.

