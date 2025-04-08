A Christian nurse has been suspended from her role in Britain’s National Health Service after she spoke out about allegedly being disciplined for refusing to refer to a biologically male convicted paedophile patient as a woman.

Jennifer Melle has been suspended by the St Helier Hospital in Carshalton, London over allegedly breaching patient confidentiality after she spoke out about being previously disciplined by the NHS Trust for refusing to use female pronouns when referring to a male convicted child sex abuser while under her care.

Despite Melle claiming that the patient had racially abused her and physically threatened her, the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) determined that she was “a potential risk” for refusing to acknowledge the paedophile s preferred “gender identity”.

According to Melle, after she refused to abide by his pronoun demands, the child sex offender responded: “How about I call you n*****?… Yes, black n*****!”

After speaking to the press last month over the incident, Melle received word last week that she had been suspended from her position for violating the child sex offender’s confidentiality. This comes despite Melle not publicly disclosing the name of the convict, who is currently incarcerated in a high-security prison after being found guilty of sexually abusing multiple boys after posing as a teenage girl online.

The nurse has vowed to launch a lawsuit against the NHS Trust, claiming harassment, discrimination and human rights violations.

”Ever since I expressed my Christian beliefs under extreme pressure, I have been a marked woman,” she said in a statement published by the Christian Concern charity. “Despite being the one placed at risk, I am the one being punished. I have been made to feel like a criminal.”

Melle is being supported in her legal effort by the Christian Legal Centre, which has claimed that the case is “unprecedented”.

Andrea Williams, chief executive of the Christian Legal Centre, said: “This is blatant, unlawful victimisation. Jennifer’s decision to speak out about her treatment is a legally protected act under the Equality Act.

“The NHS has become so entrenched in transgender ideology that it is willing to side with a man brought in from prison in chains —who was openly shouting racist abuse—over a Christian nurse.

The Christian Legal Centre has called for a complete “U-turn” and full apology from the NHS and to reinstate Melle without further lengthy investigations, which they claimed are often used as an “exercise in buying time to piece together the NHS narrative.”

Melle has garnered support in both the private and political realms in Britain, with Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch describing the treatment of the nurse as “completely crazy”.

“She has my full support. It’s time the Government pulls its finger out and intervenes to make it clear no one should be punished at work for stating biological reality to paedophiles,” the Tory leader said.

Harry Potter author and prominent critic of transgender ideology, JK Rowling, also weighed in, saying: “This is obscene. The NHS is about to waste yet more taxpayers’ money by trying to vilify a dedicated nurse for knowing a man when she sees one.”