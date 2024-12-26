MSNBC’s Jolly: Donald Trump ‘Is Jealous of Jesus Christ’

MSNBC political analyst David Jolly said Friday on “Deadline” that President-elect Donald Trump was “jealous of Jesus Christ.”

Discussing Trump’s social media posts, Guest host Alicia Menendez said, “If you had someone at your family holiday who was sort of whipping through this grab bag of grievances, talking about a person who hadn’t been president in eight years, as though they were president today, you’d say, I think it’s time for you to head home. I think this party is wrapping up now. Instead, it turns out for the United States this party is just beginning. What do you make of what we heard from the incoming president?”

Jolly said, “Welcome to the next four years. I’ll take your metaphor a step further. If he was at your holiday party last year, you wouldn’t have invited him back. This is a lot like what he did last year. This is what he did on Easter.”

He added, “We see him do this on holidays, on Christian holidays. The man, Alicia is jealous of Jesus Christ himself. We saw this last December, we saw this on Easter. We saw this now. And truly, I think this is one of those moments where you realize the man’s upset about all the attention baby Jesus is getting by the Christian world on Christmas. So at some point, he has to start rattling the cages and saying. ‘Hey, look at me, I’m over here. I’m over here.’ The way he does it is fall back on his political strategy of saying we are not united we are divided.”

