Dingell: We Do Need Tariffs on China, Manufacturing Is ‘National Security Issue’

During an interview with C-SPAN on Friday, Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) stated that there are tariffs that need to be put on China and “manufacturing is an industry that is a national economic and national security issue and I will work with them. I’ve made it clear to my leadership that tariffs are a tool in the toolbox that we need to use.”

Dingell said, [relevant remarks begin around 4:50] “I am one of those Democrats that believes tariffs are a tool in the toolbox. You’re not going to use them across the board. But China…does this, it subsidizes its corporations, its manufacturing, lowers its prices. … I worked with Donald Trump very closely on NAFTA. NAFTA was a bad trade-off. And now, we’ve got to make sure China doesn’t come into Mexico and build a plant there and try to bring it in as a North American product.”

She added, “I do believe that tariffs on China on a number — manufacturing is an industry that is a national economic and national security issue and I will work with them. I’ve made it clear to my leadership that tariffs are a tool in the toolbox that we need to use.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett