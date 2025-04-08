Trump Announces South Korean Officials En Route to U.S. to Negotiate Deal

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that South Korea is sending a delegation to the United States to negotiate trade and other topics on the eve of his reciprocal worldwide tariffs going into effect.

Trump announced the development in a Truth Social post, noting he had a productive conversation with South Korea’s acting president, Han Duck-soo.

“We talked about their tremendous and unsustainable Surplus, Tariffs, Shipbuilding, large scale purchase of U.S. LNG [liquified natural gas], their joint venture in an Alaska Pipeline, and payment for the big time Military Protection we provide to South Korea,” Trump detailed.

“They began these Military payments during my first term, Billions of Dollars, but Sleepy Joe Biden, for reasons unknown, terminated the deal. That was a shocker to all! In any event, we have the confines and probability of a great DEAL for both countries,” he added.

The South Korean delegation was en route to America as of Trump’s post at 9:08 a.m. Eastern. Trump announced a 25-percent reciprocal tariff on the nation last Wednesday.

“Their top TEAM is on a plane heading to the U.S., and things are looking good. We are likewise dealing with many other countries, all of whom want to make a deal with the United States,” Trump said.

“Like with South Korea, we are bringing up other subjects that are not covered by Trade and Tariffs, and getting them negotiated also. ‘ONE STOP SHOPPING’ is a beautiful and efficient process!!!” he added.

The president further contended that China “badly” wants to cut a deal, “but they don’t know how to get it started.”

He emphasized that his administration is awaiting China’s call.

Trump’s announcement comes as Israel is set to remove tariffs and “unnecessary” trade barriers, while Taiwan and Vietnam have both offered to nix tariffs on American imported goods. Moreover, India reportedly seeks to negotiate reducing tariffs and trade barriers on both sides of bilateral trade with America.

