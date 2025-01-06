CNN’s Acosta: The Republican Party Should Have ‘Flat Out Rejected’ Trump

CNN anchor Jim Acosta said Monday on “Newsroom” that the Republican Party should have “flat out rejected” President-elect Donald Trump.

Partial transcript as follows:

ACOSTA: Brad, is it time for Donald Trump to apologize for what took place four years ago?

BRAD TODD: I wouldn’t expect Donald Trump would apologize, I think, nor do I expect Democrats to apologize for trying to undo his presidency by all legal and extralegal means after that.

ACOSTA: Oh come on Brad! Come on!

TODD: No– dude! Look at our own polling. Look at CNN’s own exit polling. Voters who said they voted on democracy were evenly split between Democrats and Republicans. January 6th was a dark day in the history of our country. Donald Trump bears a lot of responsibility for that. It’s something that that should stin his legacy forever. However, voters, they punished him for it. That’s why he was behind Ron DeSantis by 20 points until Alvin Bragg indicted him. And once voters decided that Democrats were determined to prevent Donald Trump from being elected by any extralegal means, they decided maybe this wasn’t as clear.

ACOSTA: I mean, shouldn’t your party have just rejected him? Just flat out rejected him? From, from Kevin McCarthy to Mitch McConnell to the whole lot of them. How could how could your party let him be the nominee again? Isn’t that the question?

TODD: Watch what happened. Watch what Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell said in the aftermath of that. They they absolutely did condemn and Mitch McConnell was slowing down In the months afterward on the floor. Nancy Pelosi decided to use January 6th for partisan gain, though.