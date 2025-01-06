Incoming Trump Spox: Timing of Biden Drilling Restrictions Shows It’s About ‘Being Anti-Trump’, Caving to Left

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” incoming White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that it’s telling that President Joe Biden waited until two weeks before he left office to announce the drilling restrictions he announced earlier in the day and that the move is one pushed by radicals on the left and is “about being anti-Trump, not pro-America.”

Leavitt said that the move “is the radical left environmental extremists in his administration, who don’t care about what’s in the best interests of the American people, the American people who just re-elected President Trump with a resounding mandate to drill, baby, drill.”

Co-host Steve Doocy then said, “Apparently, a lot of these lands…a lot of these areas, gas refiners have not really had any interest in developing anyway. But, nonetheless, it’s just symbolic. And I know it’s going to be challenged in court and I know that Republicans can change the law, but, still, for him to do it in the last two weeks, rather than his first two weeks, it speaks volumes.”

Leavitt responded, “It does. As I said, this is the Biden administration simply trying to throw a sucker punch at President Trump on Joe Biden’s way out the door. But this is going to be Joe Biden’s legacy, not doing what’s in the best interest [of] the American people to bring down the cost of living and inflation that has been robbing them of their hard-earned paychecks every week, no, it’s about throwing stones at those who don’t believe in their ideology. It’s about being anti-Trump, not pro-America.”

