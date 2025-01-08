Geraldo Rivera: I Would Punch Stephen Miller in the Nose over ‘Draconian’ Immigration Policy

During an appearance Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The Beat,” Geraldo Rivera said he would like to punch Stephen Miller, President-elect Donald Trump’s immigration policy adviser.

Host Ari Melber said, “The Trump transition team wants to do what they call a D.C.-area showcase immigration raid in the first days. This would be a quote, ‘high-profile raid targeting undocumented immigrants in its initial days.'”

He asked, “I’m curious what you think of this because I’ve covered this? I’ve had Stephen Miller on the show. I think we can stipulate that there are debates about immigration in this country and undocumented immigration has been rising. And there’s a question about how to deal with that in a holistic way that is humane, but protects national security.”

Rivera said, “You know, I’m an old man now. I’ve been a boxer all my life. I’ve given it up because of my frailty. But I would come back to punch Stephen Miller in the nose because he is the most hideous in terms of his policy. I don’t know the guy personally. In terms of his policy, he is absolutely draconian. He’s the definition of it. He doesn’t want to resolve the issue. He wants to scapegoat certain people that will in his mind it would resound favorably to President Trump.”

