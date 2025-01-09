Breitbart’s Joel Pollak on Palisades Fire: Residents Stepped Up, Government Was AWOL

Breitbart News senior editor-at-large Joel Pollak said Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle” that the residents had to help each other during the wildfires in Pacific Palisades while the government “was completely AWOL.”

Host Laura Ingraham said, “Joel, now liberals will say this is just natural disaster, this is climate change and bringing up all these issues of water or cuts to the budget, that’s just, it’s not the time or place. Well, 24 hours after evacuating, what do you say?”

Pollak said, “Well, even if you believe that climate change is the reason that we’re having more wildfires, you need to prepare for more wildfires. And it’s clear that our state government has not been doing that. We were not prepared with an emergency plan for evacuation our mayor was out of the country. Our governor doesn’t have a clue. The residents had to help each other, and it is a miracle that everybody, at least in Pacific Palisades, was able to evacuate alive without injury. When you go into the neighborhood, and I’ve been reporting from there for the last two days for Breitbart News, the scale of devastation is unimaginable.”

He added, “You were just reminded over and over again how amazing it is that people survived, but that’s because people helped each other; they gave each other lifts, neighbors put fires out at each other’s houses if they could people had to step up and take leadership and the reason I believe Palisades will be rebuilt better than before is because of that character that’s the Palisades spirit, but our government was completely AWOL.”

