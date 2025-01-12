JD Vance: J6 Violent Offenders ‘Obviously’ Shouldn’t Get a Pardon from Trump

On this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” Vice President-elect JD Vance said Trump’s incoming administration “obviously” should not give pardons to people who were convicted of committing violent act on January 6, 2021 at the U.S. Capitol.

Host Shannon Bream said, “January 6 pardon, President Trump says there is a process. Where is the line drawn on who will and would’t be considered for a pardon?”

Vance said, “I think it’s very simple. If you protested peacefully on January 6 and you’ve had Merrick Garland’s Department of Justice treat you like a gang member, you should be pardoned. If you committed violence on that day, obviously you shouldn’t be pardoned and there’s a little bit of a gray area there.”

He added, “We’re very much committed to seeing the equal administration of law. And there are a lot of people, we think, in the wake of January 6 who were prosecuted unfairly. We need to rectify that.”

