Ben Rhodes: ‘MAGA-fication’ of U.S. Government Is Already Starting

Former Obama administration National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes said Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that the “‘MAGA-fication” of the U.S. government had already started when reacting to a Breitbart News exclusive interview with Incoming National Security Adviser Mike Waltz.

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “Let me read some comments from the interview with the incoming National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz with Breitbart. This is from Breitbart’s reporting, ‘Incoming National Security advisor Mike Waltz told Breitbart News that every intelligence official from the various departments and agencies across the federal government, currently detailed to the National Security Council, the NSC at the White House under outgoing President Joe Biden, will be expected to vacate the premises by 12:01 p.m. Eastern on Inauguration Day.'”

Rhodes said, “Yeah I mean this is project 2025 Nicole. I mean, this is the transformation of the U.S. government in MAGA’s image. That’s what’s happening before our eyes. They said they were going to do it, even if Trump backed away from that at times and now they’re doing it. And some people might be watching this and thinking, well, why doesn’t the president get to pick everybody that works for him at the NSC? The point is that, first of all, I don’t know the politics of all those people. And frankly, a lot of people that work on national security tend conservative, right? So it’s not as if this is a bunch of left wing Democrats who are filling the spaces of the intelligence community and the U.S. military.”

He added, “But the other thing, Nicolle, is what is going to occupy the time and attention of the NSC? Often it’s crisis. You don’t know what’s going to happen. There could be a terrorist attack, a country could invade another country. There could be humanitarian crisis somewhere in the world like we’re seeing in Los Angeles today that there could be climate emergencies. The first reaction to convening the people at the NSC. I was in those meetings. You get everybody together in the situation room, try to figure out how to respond to a crisis. The first reaction of this MAGA-fication of the NSC would be what’s in Donald Trump’s political interests? How can we make this, you know, validate his narrative or punish his enemies? Not like, how do we best respond to this crisis?”

