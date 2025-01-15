Alex Marlow: People Who Waged Lawfare Against Trump ‘Have Not Done Their Penance’ 

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed the handling of the lawfare against President-Elect Donald Trump in his second administration.

Marlow stated, “People have not done their penance and they’re going to have to, the people who brought the lawfare. And these people need to be made much more famous than they already are, against Trump.”

