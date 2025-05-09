Trans Rep. McBride (Who Changed Name and Gender) Doesn’t Like Change to ‘Gulf of America’

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow reacted to Rep. Sarah McBride (D-DE) criticizing legislation changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

Marlow stated, “[T]his is a person who changed their gender from male to female, allegedly, and changed his name…and is saying we can’t change Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America.”

