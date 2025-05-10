Trump Signs Four Bills to Roll Back Biden-Era Regulations

President Donald Trump signed four bills on Friday to roll back Biden-era regulations on appliances like water heaters, refrigerators, walk-in coolers, and household appliances.

The first bill Trump signed, H.J.R. 20, rolled back regulations on consumer gas-powered water heaters, White House staff secretary Will Scharf noted.

Rep. Gary Palmer (R-AL) introduced the legislation, which was also backed by Rep. Brian Jack (R-GA). Jack noted that the new law “saves a factory” in his district.

“This bill specifically saves a factory in my district. Three hundred Georgians will continue to have their jobs as soon as you sign that,” Jack said.

Trump said he was honored to preserve their jobs.

The second piece of legislation, H.J.R. 24, rolls back regulations the Biden administration placed on “walk-in coolers and freezers and other refrigeration devices,” which negatively impact everyday Americans, Scharf said.

Rep. Stephanie Bice (R-OK), who introduced the bill, noted that the Biden administration put in place energy efficiency requirements that burdened businesses like restaurants, pharmacies, and hospitals that rely on walk-in coolers. Sen. Ashley Moody (R-FL) was a backer of the bill as well.

Trump signed H.J.R. 42 next, which rescinds an energy conservation regulation on household appliances. Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) introduced the bill.

Clyde said that the regulation increased manufacturers’ costs of producing items like washers and dryers, which ultimately leads to an increase in the retail price for consumers.

“This helps take the cost out of producing these products that Americans need every day,” Goldman said. “And when you think, when you add all this up, it’s one regulation here, one regulation there — they always say it’s de minimis — but when you add it all up, it costs a lot to American consumers.”

The final bill Trump signed into law on Friday was H.J.R. 75, which rescinds a regulation on “energy standards for commercial refrigerators, freezers, and refrigerator-freezers,” Scharf said.

Rep. Craig Goldman (R-TX) was behind the bill.

Trump also signed an executive order Friday to roll back rules that limit water use on household appliances like showerheads and faucets.