The second-generation Rwandan teen, who murdered three young girls last year at a dance party in Southport, England, has allegedly attacked a prison guard in a reportedly premeditated assault.

A prison guard at HMP Belmarsh was reportedly hospitalised after Axel Rudakubana, 18, allegedly threw a container of boiling water onto the officer in a claimed pre-planned attack on Tuesday.

Rudakubana is currently serving a 52-year sentence at the high-security prison after going on a stabbing spree at a ‘Taylor Swift’ children’s dance party in the sleepy English town of Southport.

The knife attack resulted in the murder of Alice da Silva Aguiar (9), Elsie Dot Standcombe (7), and Bebe King (6), and 10 others were left injured.

Commenting to The Sun newspaper about the incident on Tuesday, a source within Belmarsh said that fellow guards heard their fellow officer scream and quickly rushed to assist and to restrain the prisoner.

“This is terrifying and shocking in equal measure and questions will be raised about this attack, especially coming so soon after the one by Abedi. One of those will be why Rudakubana had access to boiling or hot water, and how on earth he was able to carry this out,” the source told the paper.

The officer was reportedly taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Woolwich but was later released later that day. The source said that it was “miraculous he was not more badly hurt”. His fellow officers are said to have quickly doused him with cold water to prevent further injury.

The prison service said, per The Times of London, that they are “investigating an attack on a prison officer at HMP Belmarsh,” adding that “violence in prison will not be tolerated and we will always push for the strongest possible punishment for attacks on our hard-working staff.”

The Metropolitan Police also said that it has launched an investigation following a prison officer being “subject to a serious assault at HMP Belmarsh on the afternoon of Thursday, 8 May.”

The incident came less than a month after Manchester Arena terrorist Hashem Abedi allegedly attacked three other prison officers with a makeshift knife and boiling cooking oil at HMP Frankland in County Durham in April.

Rudakubana’s attack in Southport sparked widespread protests and riots over the impacts of the government’s mass migration agenda. Over a thousand people were arrested in connection to the riots, including some who merely made posts on social media.

Initial speculation, such as claims that he was a Muslim who entered the country illegally via a small boat over the English Channel, proved to be false. However, it was later revealed that he was born in Wales to migrants from Rwanda and had in his possession an Al Qaeda jihadi training manual and the deadly toxin Ricin.

A public inquiry is currently underway over the failures of police to prevent the attack, given that he had been referred to the government’s anti-terror Prevent programme three times between 2019 and 2021 over his fixation with violence.