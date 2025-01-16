Weissmann: Pam Bondi Is ‘Not Tethered to Facts’ — We’re In for a ‘Rough Ride’

MSNBC contributor Andrew Weissmann said Thursday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that President-elect Donald Trump’s Attorney General nominee Pam Bondi was “not tethered to facts.”

Weissmann said, “Well, it was a really interesting hearing because Pam Bondi, on paper, is somebody who has qualifications for the job. She was the AG in Florida. She’s an experienced prosecutor. She was very poised and articulate and clearly is smart. She said some of the right things about there won’t be an enemies list that it’s important for the department to be independent. She said all those things, however, and there’s a huge but and that is when you actually tested that by saying, was there fraud in the election that was outcome determinative or are the January 6th, people who are convicted, are they in fact political prisoners and not just defendants who have been given all of their rights? She couldn’t bring herself to show the independence that the Attorney General position requires. So although she would say things that on one hand that sounded good when push came to shove, when she was tested on it, she really could not bring herself to say anything that would be disruptive or unpleasant for the president-elect, which is part of the job of being the attorney general.”

He added, “So you have somebody who’s not who’s going to be the Attorney General. She will sail through because she’s not Matt Gaetz and she is not Robert Kennedy Junior, and she’s not Kash Patel, but still, she’s not tethered to facts, you know, to sit there and say Kash Patel is the right person for the job, I mean, that is really preposterous. To say that there’s fraud in the election in Pennsylvania, there are no facts to support that. To parrot that you’re going to be governed by facts and law, as the Attorney General can be tested by then looking at specific instances where she’s absolutely not guided by facts. So we’re really in for a rough ride.”

