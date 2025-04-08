President Donald Trump’s administration has stopped the flow of nonessential federal funds to Maine’s Department of Corrections over the case of a so-called “transgender” inmate who is being held in a women’s prison.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said federal funding had been pulled from the Maine Department of Corrections (DOC) during an interview with Fox & Friends on Tuesday.

“A graphic run during the interview showed that the Maine DOC was losing more than $1.5 million in federal grants,” Portland, Maine, ABC affiliate WMTW reported.

“We pulled all nonessential funding from the department of corrections in Maine because they were allowing a man in a women’s prison. A giant, six-foot-one, 245-pound guy who committed a double murder with a knife — stabbed his parents to death and the family dog. And he identified as a woman. So they were letting him be housed in a female prison,” Bondi stated.

“No longer. We will pull your funding. We will protect women in prison, we will protect women in sports, we will protect women throughout this country. No more of that,” she added.

Although the U.S. attorney general did not name the inmate in question, WMTW identified a man meeting Bondi’s description currently housed in Maine’s DOC.

Per the affiliate:

Maine’s Total Coverage previously covered a double-murder case in which the convict was transgender. Andrea Balcer, who went by Andrew at the time of the crime in October 2016, was sentenced to 40 years in prison in December 2018, nearly three months after pleading guilty to stabbing their parents and the family’s dog to death. A search of the Maine DOC online database shows Andrew Balcer, who has another name listed of Andrea Balcer, is serving a sentence at the Maine Correctional Center’s Women’s Center.

During a court appearance in 2017, Balcer’s grandfather said the man preferred to be called “Andrea and to use the female-related pronouns,” according to a WMTW video report published at the time.

In 2021, Maine passed a law requiring correctional and detention facilities to assign inmate housing placements “consistent with the person’s gender identity, except when such accommodations would present significant management or security issues.”

In February, the governing body for school sports in Maine said it would refuse to comply with President Trump’s executive order barring men from women’s sports, Breitbart News reported.