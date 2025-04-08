Marlow: Alien Enemies Act Decision Marks Beginning of the End of Judicial Tyranny from District Court Judges

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed the Supreme Court’s deportation ruling.

Marlow stated that “the most important part of this decision…it was clear from the context…the court’s opinion is that Boasberg went out of his jurisdiction. His jurisdiction should have been confined to a district, he’s a district judge, this case should have been brought in Texas. Instead, it was brought in D.C. … to judge-shop…this is the beginning of the court pushing back on the idea that these district judges can overwhelm the executive branch and have, essentially, a veto over President Trump’s executive actions.”

