Marlow: These Are the Species We Must Bring Back with Genetic Engineering

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about genetic modification bringing back extinct species.

Marlow began by saying that he’d prefer more bald eagles over bringing back extinct species and bringing back the wooly mammoth would be nice and he also wants to bring back the velociraptor to debunk the inaccurate depiction of the species in the movie version of “Jurassic Park.”

He further stated that if he could pick one species to bring back, it would be the megalodon.

