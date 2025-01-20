Homan: Deportations Start Tomorrow with ‘Every ICE Office’, Focusing on Threats

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” Border Czar Tom Homan stated that deportations will start on Tuesday with a focus on public safety and national security threats and the deportations won’t be in a specific city, rather “They’re going to do it throughout the country and we have offices throughout the country and every ICE office is going to be out there enforcing the law, starting tomorrow morning.”

Homan said, “Look the president’s been clear that, right out of the gate, we’re going to concentrate on public safety threats and national security threats. So, I can’t believe that any elected politician — I don’t care what party you’re from, why would you not want public safety threats out of your communities? That’s your number one responsibility as an elected official is the protection of your communities.”

Host Elizabeth MacDonald then asked, “So, the deportations are coming tomorrow?”

Homan answered, “Yeah, ICE is going to start doing their job tomorrow. They haven’t been able to do the job for the last four years and now they’re going to start enforcing the law like they should be.”

MacDonald then asked, “In which sanctuary cities?”

Homan responded, “It’s not a specific sanctuary city. They’re going to do it throughout the country and we have offices throughout the country and every ICE office is going to be out there enforcing the law, starting tomorrow morning.”

