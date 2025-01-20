Jason Aldean: Trump to Bring ‘Beginning of a New Era for Our Country’

Country music star Jason Aldean, who will perform at Liberty Ball for the inauguration, said Monday on CBS Mornings that President Donald Trump will usher in the “beginning of a new era for our country.”

Aldean said, “I’ve known President Trump for a few years and had a chance to spend a couple new years with him and play golf and different things. Obviously I’ve been a big supporter of his over the last few years. And so when he got elected I just called and said I don’t know what this looks like, but I would love to be there in some capacity and help celebrate, you know, the day for you and whatever that looks like, playing a song or sitting in the crowd watching or whatever it is, i just wanted to be part of it. Kind of went from there.”

He continued, “I think it’s a big day for our country and just you know, it’s been last few years have been, I don’t know, just kind of really divisive and just a lot of stuff going on and just hope this is kind of the beginning of a new era for our country and kind of getting back on track.”

