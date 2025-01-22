Behar to Bishop Budde: You Are ‘More Fearlessness than Anyone in Congress’

Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” co-host Joy Behar told Washington, D.C. Episcopal Bishop Mariann Budde that she was “more fearlessness than anyone in Congress right now.”

Tuesday at the National Prayer Service, Budde said, “I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now. There are gay, lesbian, and transgender children in Democratic, Republican, and independent families, some who fear for their lives. And the people, the people who pick our crops and clean our office buildings who labor in poultry farms and meatpacking plants who wash the dishes after we eat in restaurants and work the night shifts in hospitals, they may not be citizens or have the proper documentation, but the vast majority of of immigrants are not criminals.”

Behar said, “You seem to have more fearlessness than anyone in Congress right now. What made you decide to use that opportunity for this message or did you have any apprehension about it?”

Budde said, “My responsibility that morning, yesterday morning was to reflect, to pray with the nation for unity. And and as I was pondering, what what are the foundations of unity, I wanted to emphasize respecting the honor and dignity of every human being, basic honesty and humility. And then I also realized that in that that unity requires a certain degree of mercy and compassion and understanding. And and so knowing that a lot of people, as I said in our country right now, are really scared. I wanted to take the opportunity in the context of that of service for unity to say we we need to treat everyone with dignity. And we need to be merciful.”

Behar said, “Thank you so much for showing people what empathy looks like.”

