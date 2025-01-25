Maher: Dems Put Parents in the Backseat on What’s Appropriate for Their Kids

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that Democrats put parents in second place in terms of what goes with their kids and that’s one reason they lost the 2024 election.

While discussing the 2024 election, Maher stated, “[President Donald Trump] also won because parents were a little fed up with parents coming in second in a who says what goes with my kids contest.”

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) asked, “Which Democrat is for that? I have kids, most Democrats believe that parents should have a say in their kids’ education.”

Maher responded, “Well, here in California, I think the governor here used the word ‘snitch‘, like a parent, if you inform them. … If the kid switched genders in school, they hid that from the parent or you could. I don’t think snitching really takes place.”

