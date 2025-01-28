Whitmer: Trump Excusing Politcal Violence Has Created a ‘Really Dangerous Precedent’

Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) claimed Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that President Donald Trump’s pardons have excused political violence, and that has created a “really dangerous precedent.”

Co-host Sara Haines said, “Governor in your memoir, True Gretch you write about being the target of a far-right militia kidnapping plot. We talked about that a lot during the height of the pandemic.”

She asked, “Did Trump’s pardoning of roughly 1,500 January 6th rioters bring back your own experience with political violence and what message do you think that sends?”

Whitmer said, “I think it does send a bad message, right, that we tolerate, excuse and help people who have taken their grievances to mean violence against their fellow Americans.”

She continued, “It’s never acceptable. It’s not acceptable when I am the target. It’s not acceptable when Donald Trump is the target of it.”

Whitmer added, “I was one of the first people to call it out when the shots rang out in Pennsylvania because it doesn’t matter who the target is, none of us should ever say that this is acceptable. And so to excuse I think sets a really dangerous precedent that I have very great concerns going forward about.”

