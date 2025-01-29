Alex Marlow: The Party That Pardoned Fauci and Funded the Wuhan Lab Accuses RFK Jr. of Corruption

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed the RFK Jr. confirmation hearings.

Marlow said Democrats’ “top guy on public health…was responsible for funding gain of function research at the Wuhan lab in China. That lab unleashed a global pandemic that killed millions…and you guys just pardoned him…and you’re acting like Robert Kennedy’s the problem?”

