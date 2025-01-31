Noem: We Won’t Take Resources from Northern Border to Secure Southern Border

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem vowed that the Trump administration won’t take resources from the northern border with Canada in order to secure the southern border.

Host Laura Ingraham asked, [relevant exchange begins around 4:05] “You were up north. And you were in New York. Where are you going next?”

Noem answered, “I was in Vermont today and on the Canadian border, talking about some of the challenges that we’ve had. I think most people are worried that we’re going to steal resources from the northern border in order to secure the southern border, and that’s not what we’re going to do.”

