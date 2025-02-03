Canadian U.N. Amb.: ‘Many’ Things We Announced on Border, Drugs Today ‘Were Already Announced’

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Canadian Ambassador to the U.N. Bob Rae stated that Canada didn’t make a lot of changes in response to the tariff threat from President Donald Trump and stated that “many of those expenditures were already announced by the prime minister many weeks ago.”

Rae said, “Well, we’ve been talking with the administration for quite a long time about the border measures that we need to take, that we need to take together. We all take the drug issue seriously. It’s — it needs to be dealt with. But let’s not use the tariffs to deal with it, because the tariffs completely upset markets and upset employment and upset jobs on both sides of the border.”

Later, host Bret Baier said, “Clearly, the administration sees it as a movement today with Mexico and Canada promising a lot that they weren’t promising before.”

Rae responded, “Not true in our case, I can only speak very directly on this. We’ve had candid conversations with the administration for a long time on what we felt we could do and what we felt needed to be done, not just for you, but also for us. And many of those expenditures were already announced by the prime minister many weeks ago. So, we’ve got an ongoing discussion here.”

