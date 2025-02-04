Comedian Bryan Callen: Wokism Became a ‘Bastardized’ Religion Praying to the ‘Great God of Equality’

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” comedian Bryan Callen discussed wokeness as a religion.

Callen said, “Bruce Jenner went under the knife for eight hours and woke up Caitlyn Jenner, and, one minute later, won woman of the year, and…the rest of us…were like, um, I have some questions. What you realized immediately was that there was an entire machine, a support system that said something like, no questions from you bigot.” And that the machine consisted of fashion, Hollywood, Big Tech, academia, mainstream media, Corporate America, and the Democratic Party.

He added that the whole concept of “deadnaming” “is a religion, it’s no different than being born again, but they’ve taken Christianity and bastardized it to be their own thing…it may have been like what the Maoists did in China…everybody was wearing the same uniform, they were on the same bike, and they had the same haircut…the idea behind that was to break down category” based on the faulty belief that doing so would end prejudice.

He concluded, “I’ve probably spoken to 400 academics on my old podcast, all of them pray to the great God of equality.”

