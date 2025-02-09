Dem Sen. Kim: Trump Cutting USAID Is ‘American Retreat’

Senator Andy Kim (D-NJ) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that the Trump administration’s actions directed toward USAID was an “American retreat.”

Kim said, “People see diplomacy as important, and it is essential in pairing with our military. We have their pillars when it comes to foreign policy. We have defense, policy and diplomacy. This is not charity. This is about our national security. In fact, someone who said that exact line is Marco Rubio when he was a senator. There’s a reason why USAID is at the Ronald Reagan building because Ronald Reagan was a strong supporter of this.”

He added, “What we are seeing right now with the Trump administration over the last week is just very clearly an American retreat when it comes to the resta very tangible impact, and it will to our national security.”fight for their influence around the world now because of our own effort. We are doing China’s work for them, and I hope that the American people understand just how dire a situation this is going to be, something that makes it more likely that we see conflict, may have to use our own troops, and also this is something that affects our ability to build access in markets and grow our economy. So this has very tangible impact and it will to our national security.”

