Dem Rep. Crow: ‘Tough Talk Rarely Ever’ Gets Hostages Released in Situations Like This One in Gaza

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) reacted to President Donald Trump stating that “all hell” should break out if all of the hostages held by Hamas aren’t released by noon on Saturday by stating that “tough talk rarely ever gets people released in situations like this. What actually gets people released is the behind-the-scenes work, the hard work of diplomacy and security to get it to have [it] happen.” And that Gaza has been “completely destroyed and leveled” already.

Crow stated, “Well, tough talk rarely ever gets people released in situations like this. What actually gets people released is the behind-the-scenes work, the hard work of diplomacy and security to get it to have [it] happen. But really, Donald Trump, all hell is going to break loose? Have you seen pictures of Gaza recently? Have you seen the fact that it is completely destroyed and leveled and that tens of thousands of people, mainly women and children, have lost their lives there?”

He continued, “So, I don’t know what he’s talking about. Clearly, he doesn’t know what he’s talking about. Let’s actually get these hostages released, because they need to get released, they need to go home. And let’s figure out how we can engage in real discussion, to have real solution[s], to bring peace to this region.”

