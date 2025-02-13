ABC’s Hostin: Trump Attacking Department of Education to Create ‘Permanent Underclass’ Workforce

ABC News legal analyst Sunny Hostin claimed Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that President Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) are attempting to create a “permanent underclass” for cheaper labor.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “So, the White House is going full steam ahead with their purge of federal agencies, and they announced the next department on the chopping block. Take a look.

At a press conference, a reporter asked, “How soon do you want the Department of Education to be closed?”

Trump said, “Oh, I’d like it to be closed immediately. Look, the Department of Education is a big con job.”

Goldberg asked, “Is completely deleting these agencies and kicking education back to the states, because that’s what this means, that’s what it means, is this going to make things run more smoothly?”

Hostin said, “It’s not really about saving money.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “No.”

Hostin said, “I think there’s a much more nefarious reason.”

Behar said, “Which is?”

Hostin said, “Without education you get cheaper labor. I think what they want to do is create in the United States a permanent underclass, a permanent cheap workforce, because educated workers cost more. That is the bottom line, and that’s what they’re doing.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN