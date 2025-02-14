‘Maybe AOC Is Going to Be in Trouble Now’: Homan Asks DOJ to Consider if NY Lawmaker Is ‘Impediment’ to Illegal Alien Crackdown

Thursday, during an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Trump border czar Tom Homan said he had asked the Department of Justice to consider whether Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was hindering the federal government’s efforts to crack down on known criminal aliens.

Homan said he had emailed the deputy attorney general to make that determination.

“Tom, you got AOC out there, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Congresswoman, putting out a webinar, doing a webinar to help illegals avoid, I guess, apprehension,” FNC host Laura Ingraham said. “Giving tips about how to continue to remain in the country and, ultimately, game the system.”

“And I sent an email today to the deputy attorney general — at what level is that impediment?” Homan replied. “Is that impediment? I’m not an attorney. I’m not a prosecutor. Is that impediment? Is that impeding our law enforcement efforts? If so, what are we going to do about it? Is she crossing the line? So, I’m working with the Department of Justice in finding out where is that line that they crossed? So, maybe AOC is going to be in trouble now, but I need the AOG to opine on that, because there’s a impediment, it’s impediment in my opinion. I’m not a prosecutor, but we need some further guidance on that.”

“But again, if we have to take every federal dollar out of the city, we’re — I mean, we’re done,” he continued. “This is about public safety. This is about community safety. Knowingly releasing a public safety [threat] back into public is just stupid. You’re putting the public at great risk, you’re putting our officers at great risk, you’re even putting the illegal alien at great risk because anything can happen on arrest on the street. So, we just want to make common sense in sanctuary cities. If they want to step aside, step aside, we’re coming, we’re going to do it for you. If you don’t want to make your community safer, President Trump is going to.”

